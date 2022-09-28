Florian S. Gosiak, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his residence.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 A.M. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial in Our Lady of Lourdes parish cemetery. Visitation held from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 A.M. on Friday at the church. Caring for Florian and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

