Florian S. Gosiak, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 A.M. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial in Our Lady of Lourdes parish cemetery. Visitation held from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 A.M. on Friday at the church. Caring for Florian and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Florian Sylvester Gosiak was born on April 17, 1933 to the late Sylvester and Elizabeth (Bzdok) Gosiak in Little Falls, MN. He attended school in Swan River Township until the 8th grade, and then went to Dunwoody for plumbing, and achieved his master plumbers license. Florian worked at Camp Ripley, Little Falls Plumbing and Heating, and was a farmer. He was united in marriage to Rosemary Yogerst on November 22, 1958. Florian enjoyed many different hobbies, such as hunting, trapping, gardening, fishing, picking mushrooms, word finds, playing his harmonica, farming, and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He could be found at Jordie's Trail Side Café, enjoying coffee with his friends. Florian was in the military, boxed Golden Gloves, and also was a member of the Royalton Sportsman's Club.
Florian is survived by his children, Jeff (fiancé Jan) Gosiak of Little Falls, Deb (Mike) Sande of Lakeville, Scott (Tammie) Gosiak of Little Falls, and Stacey Gosiak of Little Falls; grandchildren, Richard (Faith) Gosiak, Holly (Dan) Gosiak, Katrina (Ryan) Ott, Kallie (Matt) Maass, and Adam (Megan) Gosiak; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Gosiak, Marlowe Gosiak, Nolan Ott, Landon Ott, Owen Maass, Anthony Gosiak, Crystian Gosiak, Eliana Gosiak, and David Gosiak; sister, Florence Drews of Stewartville; and niece, Sharon Drews of St. Paul.
Florian was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Elizabeth Gosiak; sister, Delores Gosiak; brother-in-law, Arnold Drews and great-granddaughter ,Bailey Gosiak.
