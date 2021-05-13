Florence Mary (Hoeschen) Welters-Ziwicki, 98-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away on May 12, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Nursing home in Sauk Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Visitation will be from 10–11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. The burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Florence was born in Freeport, MN to William and Mary (Linn) Hoeschen. She married Vincent Welters on April 22, 1944 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, MN. After Vincent’s death in 1967, Florence married Simon Ziwicki on August 8, 1970 in Royalton, MN. Throughout Florence’s life, she was a homemaker, wonderful seamstress and crafter - especially her Mr. and Mrs. Santa’s and quilts. She loved to bake anything sweet and also play Bingo and Yahtzee. She worked at Karlinski’s Hardware in Royalton and worked 40+ years at Treasure City in Royalton with duties that included co-owner, manager and clerk until her retirement. Florence is survived by her children, Ruth (Robert) Janski of Rice, Linda (Ralph) Janski of Sartell, Neil (Fran) Welters of Springfield, IL, Connie (Alphonse) Sobania of Foley, Glen (Theresa) Welters of Cushing and 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Vincent H. Welters (Feb. 1967), Simon Ziwicki (Aug. 1998); her parents; daughter, Kaylene Welters (Oct. 2, 1956); brothers, Louis Hoeschen, Lambert Hoeschen; sisters, Esther Hoeschen, Ida Spaeth and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Croix Hospice or the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The arrangements for Florence are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton.
