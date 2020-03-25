Florence M. Bellamy, 91 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Randall, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Funeral Service will be determined and announced at a future date. Arrangements are pending with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

