Florence B. Smude, 96, of Columbia Heights, formerly of Pine Center, was taken into the arms of her LORD on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Crest View Senior Community. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Hillman where she will be buried next to her husband of 61 years, Herman, at 5:30 p.m. also on Friday, June 11, 2021. Florence was born December 31, 1923, in Flensburg, MN, the daughter of Xavier and Stella (Yanta) Swaser. Florence married Herman Smude in 1944. The couple was blessed with 11 children. Florence loved her big family dearly and enjoyed talking to and spending time with them above everything. She enjoyed dancing, singing, bingo, beer and Mogen David wine, church, pull tabs, card games, and chicken. She will be greatly missed. Florence is survived by her children, Sharen Manning, Herman Jr. (Tina) Smude, Chuck (Laury) Smude, Dede (Forrest) Hering, Barbara (Richard) Reed, Kathleen Person (Rick Rudbeck), Lynn Lindemann (Jerry Serreyn), Darra Wander (Steve Hoffmeyer), Shelly (Chris) Hauble, and Jill (Steven) Maust; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; infant daughter, Rhonda Rae; parents, and siblings: Al Swaser, Marian Swaser and Agnes Rumpel. Nelson – Doran Funeral Home www.nelson-doran.com 218.829.4755
