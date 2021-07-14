Fireman First Class, Elmer Tom Kerestes, US Navy

A solemn return for Fireman First Class, Elmer Tom Kerestes, U.S. Navy. It is protocol of the United States Navy to return home all of the remains of soldiers who died in action at Pearl Harbor and elsewhere, so it is with Elmer. On July 29, 2017, Elmer was given a full military funeral with honors. Through DNA testing, is has been determined that more of his remains have been identified. A graveside service to lay his final remains at rest will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Holdingford, Minnesota. All are welcome to attend to bestow honors to F1c Elmer Kerestes with the American Legion Post 211, VFW Post 5160, and prayers by Pastor Bobbi Bell. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
