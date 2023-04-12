Fay "Geno" Eugene Frederick, 61, of Hackensack, MN, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Fay "Geno" Eugene Frederick, 61, of Hackensack, MN, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, MN.
There will be a Memorial Service 11 am on Saturday, May 6th, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hackensack.
Geno was born in St. Cloud, MN on May 24, 1961, to Roy and Shirley (Forrest) Frederick. The family moved back to Hackensack in July 1973. Geno graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School in 1979, joining the Air Force that fall. After returning home, he worked for Greentree Graphics, then moved to St. Cloud where he worked for Electrolux for 30 years, returning to Hackensack when the Electrolux Company closed that plant. He worked for the City of Hackensack and The American Legion where he was member and Trustee of Post #202.
Geno loved the simple things in life like living on Stony Lake, watching the Eagles fishing, nature, music, trivia, politics, sports and history. He loved his dogs and being around people. He always had a smile for everyone.
Geno is preceded in death by his father, Roy.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley; his brothers, Jerome "Skip" (Shelly) of Bowlus, Richard (Naomi) of Rice; sisters, Cindi (Jim) Dibblee of St. Cloud, Evie (Russ) Carter of Mounds View; nieces, Bethany, Dani, Heather; nephews, Andrew and Matthew; great niece and nephews, Gwendolyn, Martin and Lucien; 19 step grand and great grandnieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
