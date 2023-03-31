Everett "Rhett" Logan, III

Everett "Rhett" Logan, III, 27, of Avon, IN, passed away March 29, 2023.

He was born May 23, 1995 to Everett A. Logan Jr. and Tanya Rose Logan. Rhett was a graduate of Zimmerman High School in Zimmerman, Minnesota, class of 2013. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2013-2018. He worked as a lab technician and had a passion for all things outdoors. Rhett loved rock climbing, running and hiking. But he was also a big gamer and loved animals and riding motorcycles. Rhett had a kind and sweet spirit. He was an avid sponsor and advocate for St. Jude and the Humane Society.

