Mother, Sister, Daughter, Grandmother. Loved the arts, nature, people, and most of all, her family and friends. Past president of the Minnesota Dental Hygienists Association. Born in Flensburg, MN to Michael and Florence Fietek. Died in St. Paul. Preceeded in death by mother; father; sister Lorraine Fafara; brother Butch Fietek; granddaughter Antoinette Komarek; son-in-law Michael Castle; nephews Gilbert Lapos, Myron Fafara, and Rick Fietek; brothers-in-law Walter Fafara, Donald Holz, and Donald Lapos. Survived by: sisters Marion Lapos and Judie Holz; brother Michael Fietek; sons Christopher (Cheri) Komarek and Peter (Christine) Komarek; daughters Katie Castle and Jennifer (Bill) Brunk; grandchildren Chelsea Komarek, Melissa (Matt) Matejka, Shelby Fuerst, Jacob Komarek, Izzi Castle and Lillie Castle. A celebration of Evie’s life will be planned when we find ourselves on the safe side of the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.nph.org/honduras, a charity dear to Evie’s heart.
Evelyne Marie Komarek (Fietek)
August 21, 1934 to December 13, 2020
