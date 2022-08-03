Evelyn Ortman, 100-year-old resident of Lastrup, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Burial in the St. John's Parish Cemetery in Lastrup, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Caring for Evelyn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Evelyn Gross was born on February 11, 1922 in Granite Township, Minnesota, to the late John and Eleanor (Weiss) Gross. She was united in marriage to Virgil Ortman on September 24, 1946 at Saint John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, Minnesota. Evelyn was a lifelong member of St. John's Parish in Lastrup, where she received all the sacraments. She belonged to the Christian mothers.
Evelyn attended school through eighth grade at the local rural country school District 55 which was a relatively short walk from her family's farm in Granite Township. When she turned 18, Evelyn worked in the cities in the ammunitions plant and as a mother's helper for the family with whom she boarded.
After marriage, she and Virgil moved to the Ortman family farm in Lastrup. Evelyn helped with the farm work and had a large garden when her family was young. In later years, Evelyn enjoyed visits by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Silent night is the song she sang as she rocked her children and grandchildren no matter what month it was. The grandchildren, the great, and a couple of great-great grandchildren looked forward to opening the black and white ceramic chicken she kept on the cupboard, to see what treat it held. Evelyn always enjoyed watching the young ones play, especially when they took out the favored little toy horses.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Connie Banach of Lastrup, MN and Lisa (Brent) Lindgren of Hillman, MN; sister, Bernice Meyer of Randall, MN; grandchildren, Curt Banach, Darci Waytashek, Amy Stang, Andrew Ortman, Adam Ortman, Aric Ortman, Arin Lever, Jason Ortman, Jessica Phillips, Christopher Ortman, Brandon Ortman, Danielle Lindgren; great-grandchildren, Jordon, Dustin, Katelyn, Haeli, Ben, Alex, Tyler, Lilly, Isaac, Violet, Max, Olivia, Pippa, Nova, Liz, Emma; great-great grandchildren, Braxtyn, Beckette, and Dominic.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eleanor; husband, Virgil Ortman (1984); children, Jeff, Bruce, and Victoria Ortman; son-in-law, Joe Banach; siblings, Helen Loidolt and Harry Gross.
