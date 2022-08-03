Evelyn Ortman, 100-year-old resident of Lastrup, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Meadow Ponds Assisted Living in Pierz, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Burial in the St. John's Parish Cemetery in Lastrup, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Caring for Evelyn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.

