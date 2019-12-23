Evelyn Hoemann, 102-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care Center in Onamia, MN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 28, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. Arrangements are pending with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Evelyn was born in Staplehurst, Nebraska. She lived in Omaha with her husband until his death. Evelyn then moved to Schaumburg, Illinois until 1986 when she moved to Lake Song Assisted Living in Onamia, Minnesota. After 13 years, she moved to Mille Lacs Long Term Care. Evelyn loved her Lord, and in Illinois she was active in the Golden Choraliers. She spent many hours as Sunshine Lady for Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia. Her family and faith were always #1 in her life. Evelyn will be missed by her family, friends, and caretakers. Evelyn is survived by her son, Bart (Dorothy) Hoemann of South Carolina; daughters, Judy Waytashek of Hillman, MN, Carol (Barry) Farnam of Illinois, and Jean Kennedy of Wisconsin; 27 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchildren and one on the way. Upon her death, she joined her Lord and husband, Bart who died in 1963.
