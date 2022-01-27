Evelyn A. Leyk, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at her home in Little Falls, Minnesota.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 411 3rd Ave. NE in Little Falls with visitation from 10:30-11:00 and service at 11:00, interment will be at a later date.
The family is requesting that Face Masks be worn regardless of your vaccination status as well as please do not wear any perfume or cologne because of a family member with health issues.
Evelyn was born on May 1, 1936 in Lime Springs, Iowa to Everett and Ethel (Reutlinger) Roggentien. She graduated from Mora High School and also attended Lutheran Bible Institute.
Evelyn met Joe (Maynard) Leyk while living in the Cities, married and moved to Two Harbors, Minnesota until the early 60's when they moved to Little Falls with their two very young daughters, Jodi and Jacki. They were members of Zion Lutheran Church where Evelyn taught numerous years of Sunday and Bible school. Along with another member, Evelyn organized a bookshop now called the Book Nook; she was involved with the Women's group and held various offices and volunteered where needed. Evelyn was also Zion Lutheran Church Secretary. Her faith was very important to her and loved sharing His word as well as visits with the Pastor.
She also volunteered as a Land of Lindbergh Camp Fire Girls leader as well as served on many committees then became Executive Director of Land of Lindbergh Camp Fire Council.
Evelyn was a board member of the League of Women Voters as well as Aware & Care Inc., a chemical abuse program, in which she was on the committee to set up By-Laws, Articles of Incorporation and served as Treasurer of the Aware & Care Board of Directors.
Evelyn also worked for the City of Little Falls, Executive Director of Morrison/Todd County HRA/HUD then retired.
Evelyn's hobbies included reading, calligraphy, and working on both sides of the family genealogy. Evelyn and Joe traveled to many places in the U.S and went to Europe. Her most favorite places to visit were Germany, Switzerland and Vermont.
Evelyn is survived by her loving daughters Jodi Leyk of Little Falls and Jacki Leyk of Minnetonka; nephews and nieces Steven Solmonson, Curtis (Patty) Leyk, Jeff (Bev) Leyk, Lori (Brian) Hollenkamp, Kevin (Jill) Leyk, and Lisa (Mike) Novotny; sister-in-law Judith Lake; cousins David Reutlinger of Decorah, IA, Lois Urban of Anamosa, IA, Donna Laporte of Des Moines, IA.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Everett and Ethel, husband Maynard "Joe" Leyk, sister Betty Strecker, and brother and sister-in-law Kenny and Judy Leyk.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to Zion Lutheran Church of Little Falls. She will be deeply missed.
