Eunice Louise Larson, formerly of Hillman and Pierz, Minnesota, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 88 years due to complications of ALS. For the last eleven months of her life she had resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Robert Patient of Roseville, in home hospice. Eunice was born in rural Brown County on September 22, 1931 and grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Sleepy Eye High School and then attended Franklin Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Minneapolis. After graduation, she worked as an LPN at the Springfield MN hospital. In 1953, she married Stanley Larson and the two moved to Minneapolis and started a family. Together they raised two children, Rebecca and Tom. As a young mother, Eunice was involved with many of her children’s activities and an active volunteer at school and her church. In the 1960’s, she began volunteering at the Mt. Olivet Home with seniors and found she loved the work. This eventually led to a job as a receptionist and activities aide at the Mt. Olivet home from the 1970’s until her retirement in 1992. In 1992, she and Stan moved from Minneapolis to Platte Lake to live at their lake home. During those years, she was very busy as the primary caregiver of her four elderly siblings in Sleepy Eye. She traveled from Platte Lake to Sleepy Eye multiple times a month to assist them in all activities of their lives. Stan and Eunice also found time, however, to enjoy their church, music, theater, county fairs and the area’s parks. During these years, she loved spending time with all the friends she met in the community. She was a gracious hostess and good cook and could whip up a delicious meal in the blink of an eye. She enjoyed entertaining and always made the holidays fun and festive for her family. Eunice and Stan were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman from the 1990’s and involved with many church activities over the years. In the last four years, Eunice began to have multiple health issues. She and Stan moved to Bridgeway Estates Assisted Living in Little Falls in 2017. After Stan’s death in 2018, Eunice moved to Roseville and lived at Eaglecrest Assisted Living. Her daughter Rebecca visited her multiple times a day to assist in her care. They had lots of fun outings in the wheelchair to area parks, flower gardens, Como Conservatory and her former church, Mt. Olivet Lutheran in Minneapolis. After a fall and subsequent broken hip in July 2019, Eunice was finally given the diagnosis of ALS, a condition that she had been living with for several years. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrigs disease, is a rare progressive nervous system condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. There is no known cure. Despite her diagnosis, Eunice enjoyed being up in the wheelchair for outside walks through the neighborhood. She also had wheelchair transport services through Metro Mobility and was able to attend church, go out to eat and shop when she was feeling good. Due to the pandemic, life the last months was quieter, but she lived each day with grace and dignity. She accepted her diagnosis and never felt pity for herself. She loved her family and so appreciated the care that was provided her and the opportunity to be at home. She always maintained her deep faith in the Lord. Eunice will be remembered as a loving wife of 65 years to Stan and the best mother and grandmother that could ever be. Her life was truly a gift to her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Robert Patient; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Debra Larson and grandsons Jacob and Jordan (Ariana) Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Alma Zellmer and siblings, Rinehart, Willard, Melvin and Esther Zellmer. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a service is not planned at this time. Memorials if desired may be directed to the ALS Association of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Chapter at 1919 University Ave. W., Suite 175, St. Paul, MN 55104; the Union Gospel Mission, 77 9th St. E., St. Paul, MN 55101; or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hillman, 36055 213th St., Hillman, MN 56338. Cards for the family can be sent in care of Rebecca Patient, 3049 Shorewood Lane, Roseville, MN, 55113.
