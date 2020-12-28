Eugene Paul Horvath, 87, of Motley, Minnesota passed away on December 23, 2020 after a 2-year battle with cancer. Paul was born to parents John and Susan Horvath on June 25, 1933 in Campbell, Ohio. He received a business degree from St. Thomas College after serving as a Staff Sargent in the US Air Force. Paul married the love of his life, Harriet Derbis in 1958 and they were nearly inseparable for 54 years. Paul was predeceased in death by his wife, Harriet; his parents, John and Susan Horvath; along with his sisters Anne, Mary, Helen and brothers John, Fr. Myron, Larry and Charlie. Paul is survived by his brother Eddie; his daughter Paula Daniels and husband Tom, their children Brianne, Amy, and Carena; his son Thomas and wife Sandra and their children Shannon and Nicole; and son David and his daughter, Emma. Paul was known for being a devoted Catholic father and putting his family above work. After retiring from the insurance industry as a highly successful manager, Paul and Harriet retired full time “up north” to their weekend cottage on Lake Shamineau near Motley, Minnesota. Paul spent most of his time on the water, sharing his patience and passion for fishing with his children and granddaughters. Paul spoke fondly of the Friday evening “group therapy” sessions with neighbors held on the cabin porch. They also traveled, took cruises and spent many winters in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A memorial service to be held in the summer of 2021 will be announced in the future, with Paul being interned next to his wife, Harriet, in a VA cemetery located at Fort Ripley, Minnesota. Tom, Paula and David wish to thank Pat Ranzau for being a very special friend and companion to Paul. They also wish to acknowledge Fairview Hospice and Trinity Care Center in Farmington, Minnesota for their compassionate care near the end of his life. The family desires that people wishing to send flowers or cards consider making donations in support of cancer research or taking your loved ones fishing in honor of the greatest fishing guide!
