Eugene L. McKenzie, age 97 of Onamia, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
A private funeral will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. A heartfelt thank you to Lake Song Assisted Living and the Mille Lacs Health System for giving him the loving care he received. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity are requested. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Gene was born on April 9, 1925, in Onamia, MN to Leo and Margaret, being the youngest of six children. As a young man, he was drafted into the Army during the Berlin crisis where he worked on dental research at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington D.C. He met and married Lorraine while working at 3M Company and they made their home in North St. Paul, MN. He was again drafted into the Army at the start of the Korean War where he served as an X-Ray and Surgical Technician with the US Army Medical Corp in a MASH unit. While at 3M for 34 years, he held many leadership roles but inventing was his passion, retiring as a Corporate Scientist with various patents. He retired back to his hometown of Onamia on Mille Lacs Lake where he enjoyed his many friends, providing summer memories for his grandchildren, fishing, golfing, gardening, playing bridge, and traveling. He continued to work as a 3M Consultant, Arbitrator for the National Better Business Bureau, and a senior driver safety course instructor for many years. His strong faith in the Lord allowed him to preach the sermon when assistance was needed by the church. All this while still trying to come up with new ideas to make a difference right up until the end of his life. His many detailed storytelling conversations will be fondly remembered and missed by all.
He is survived by his son, Taun (Debra); grandchildren, Jamin (Lisa), Kristian (Dana), and Amanda (Andrew Novacheck); six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine of 68 years; brothers, Dale, Lewey, and Bill; sisters, Nellie and Mae.
