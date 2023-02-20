Eugene "Jack" Norman Kuchinski, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on February 17, 2023 at Harmony House in Pierz, MN, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Eugene "Jack" Norman Kuchinski was born on July 5, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to John and Mary (Czech) Kuchinski. He grew up in Little Falls and went to Little Falls High School. He tried some factory work and working on Great Lakes ships, but decided farming was his passion. He married his wife Karen (Gerwing) Kuchinski in 1970 and had six children while he continued farming. After 31 years of marriage, they divorced and he found his significant other Mary (Strum) Fisher in 2001.

