Eugene "Jack" Norman Kuchinski, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on February 17, 2023 at Harmony House in Pierz, MN, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Eugene "Jack" Norman Kuchinski was born on July 5, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to John and Mary (Czech) Kuchinski. He grew up in Little Falls and went to Little Falls High School. He tried some factory work and working on Great Lakes ships, but decided farming was his passion. He married his wife Karen (Gerwing) Kuchinski in 1970 and had six children while he continued farming. After 31 years of marriage, they divorced and he found his significant other Mary (Strum) Fisher in 2001.
He loved farming, hunting, fishing, and gambling. He also loved talking on the phone with his siblings, cooking, getting together with his children, grandchildren, and great grandbabies.
Left to cherish his memory: Ex-wife Karen Kuchinski and his significant other Mary Fisher. Loving children: son, Mark Kuchinski of Randall; daughters, Melissa Kaping of Little Falls, Tonya (Donald) Hayes of Little Falls, Tina (Bob) Otremba of Pierz, Mary (Victor Carll) Kuchinski of Little Falls, Tracy (Eric) Gaffke of Pierz. He loved his 16 grandchildren and four great grandbabies. He had three brothers: Jerome, Alois, and Bernard Kuchinski and three sisters: Carol Meyers, Julie Kuchinski-Maurer, and Shirley Kuchinski. He also had many nieces and nephews.
Eugene "Jack" was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Kuchinski and sisters-in-law Phyllis Kuchinski and Barb Kuchinski.
Eugene was cremated and we are having a Celebration of Life service at Fellowship Bible Church of Pierz (12876 Hwy 25, Pierz). Visitation from 10:00 am - Noon on Saturday, March 4th. Memorial service at noon with lunch to follow.
