Eugene “Gene” Joseph Rausch, age 68, of Buffalo passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1952 in Wheaton, Minnesota, the son of Joseph and Clara C. (Borgheiinck) Rausch. Gene honorably served as a Vietnam Veteran. He was formerly employed for many years as a Design Engineer. Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting Lapidary rocks (Rock Hound). Survived by his loving wife: Colleen A. (Henrichs) Rausch; three children: Michelle Abeln of Elk River, Dave (Stacey) Rausch of Royalton and Luke Rausch of Buffalo; seven grandchildren: Sierra, Dara and Hayden, Madelyn and William, Elsee and Katelyn; three step children: Nick (Tessa) Henrichs, Cassie (Thomas) Smith and Alex (Nicole) Henrichs; three step grandchildren; his mother: Clara Schreifels of Buffalo; siblings: Eleanor Maurer, Ardyce Oberg, Patty Nelson, Janice Korth, Joe Rausch and Julie Price; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father Joseph Rausch, an infant sibling Joanne Mary and by his step father Eldred Schreifels. Private family graveside committal service for Eugene “Gene” Rausch will be held at Holy Family Cemetery-North of Little Falls, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
