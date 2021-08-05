Eugene “Gene” Epling, 73-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his home in Swanville, MN. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the main gates of Camp Ripley with Rev. Jeff Lawson officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation took place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at the Camp Ripley Chapel. Please note, to enter the Camp Ripley Military Base all people must show some sort of identification to access. Caring for Gene and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Gene was born on January 2, 1948 in LeMars, Iowa to the late Arnold and Clara (Seglem) Epling. He grew up in LeMars, Iowa where he attended LeMars High School and graduated with the Class of 1966. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S Air Force from 1966 until 1970 as an aircraft maintenance technician. He was united in marriage to Vickie LaCrosse on November 15, 1969 in Mohall, ND. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Gene and Vickie moved to Swanville, MN. During this same time frame, Gene enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard, where over time he achieved the rank of 1st Sg E8 from Company A 434th Main support battalion where he retired in 2000. Throughout his life in Minnesota, Gene farmed and drove truck. Driving for Gas Service for 20 years then Viking Express Freight to finally starting Epling Trucking where he leased out to and hauled for Linsmeier Trucking, retiring in 2010. After which he worked a few years part-time for the city of Swanville. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and going on camping trips. Gene was also a very social person who loved spending time with his friends and family and especially his grandchildren, that he loved to tease and have fun with. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. In his last few years, Gene and Vickie loved to travel south for the winter where they made very special friends. Gene is survived by wife, Vickie Epling of Swanville, MN; children, Laura Epling-Vogel of Sauk Rapids, MN and Al Epling of Swanville, MN; grandchildren, Mikayla Epling, Eli Epling-Van Zee, Zach Vogel and Alyssa Vogel. Gene was preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Clara Epling and sister, Judy Lawrence.
