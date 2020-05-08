Eugene Doble, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls / Royalton, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A private grave side service will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton, MN. Eugene Doble was born on July 3, 1925 in Rice, MN to the late Fredrick and Gertrude (Zuelger) Doble. He attended rural country school until the eighth grade near Rice, MN. As a young man, he worked in the shipyards in California and returned to Minnesota a few years later. He was united in marriage to Hildegard Reller in Royalton, MN. The couple made their home on the family farm near Royalton. Eugene farmed from the 50’s - 90’s on the Doble family farm. Throughout his life, he worked for L&K Redi Mix in Little Falls, Bob Muske Construction, HM Jones Construction and the Little Falls John Deere dealership. He enjoyed raising ponies, wood working, flower gardening and visiting at the local coffee shops. Eugene treasured his time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Marilyn (Bill) Balck of Royalton, Judy Krystosek of Waite Park, Lois Koprowicz of Woodbury, Gene Doble of Little Falls, Dennis (Sherry) Doble of Royalton, Jim (Hilda) Doble of Spokanne, WA, Dave (Tammy) Doble of Royalton, Duane Doble of Little Falls; son-in-law, Paul Lyons of Little Falls; 32 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice (Ed) Burggraff, Raymond Doble, Betty Berg and Doreen Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hildegard; children, Sharon Lyons, Gerald “Jerry” Doble, Fred Doble; siblings, Irene Gottwalt, Lorraine Meadows, Adrian Doble, Donna Mae Stromwall, Donald Doble, Elanore Rudolph; son-in-law, Jim Krystosek and daughter-in-law, Patricia “Trish” Doble. Casket Bearers will be: Mike Kop, Mike Vokanot, Brian Doble, Mike Doble, Brady Doble, Alex Doble and Todd Doble. The arrangements for Eugene Doble are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
