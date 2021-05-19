Ethel M. Kuhl, age 95, a resident of Little Falls, MN, died May 11, 2021, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Ethel M. Kuhl was born July 24, 1925, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Frederick and Ella (Lang) Bach. Ethel was united in marriage to Roland J. Kuhl on August 15, 1943, in Buffalo, NY. Following their marriage, they returned to the Little Falls area. Ethel was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Survivors include daughters Patricia Hanneman and husband Larry of Cookeville, TN and Jacqueline Jester and husband Jerry of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland J. Kuhl on April 11, 1994; parents; two brothers and four sisters.
