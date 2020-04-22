Ethel Irline (Westling) Erickson of Isle, Minnesota passed away on April 19, 2020 in Onamia, Minnesota at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Facility. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Ethel was born November 24, 1922 in Montevideo, Minnesota to Arnold and Ella Westling. Ethel is survived by her daughters, Beverly Porter of Maryland, Julie (Danny) Beehler of Onamia, MN, and Kerri (Tim) Casper of Wahkon, MN; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Eugene) Erickson of Isle, MN; brothers, Roger Westling of Hinckley, MN, Raymond (Gloria) Westling of McGrath, MN; and sister, Ardis (Richard) Haslack of Shoreview, MN. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford in December of 1996; her father, Arnold Westling and her mother, Ella Westling; her only son, Eugene Erickson; daughters, Sharon Jensen and Charlotte Phillips; brothers, Arnold (Junior) Westling, Lloyd Westling, Wallace Westling, Elmer Westling, Vernon Westling, Percy Westling; and her two sisters, Patty Westling and Ruby (Westling) Nix. She grew up and attended school in Malmo, Minnesota. In July of 1939, at the age of 16, she was united in marriage to Clifford Erickson at the Opstead Baptist Church. Together they farmed near Opstead, Minnesota and raised their six children. Every year, in July, to celebrate their anniversary, they would revisit their honeymoon spot in Ely, MN to go camping and blueberry picking. Clifford and Ethel especially loved netting and smoking fish in the fall. She enjoyed baking, quilting, canning, cooking, gardening, and showing hospitality to guests. Ethel was a storyteller and loved to tell stories about her earlier life. She was a member of the Opstead Baptist Church. Ethel will be sadly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, as well as her family and friends. The family would like to say thank you to the Mille Lacs Long Term Care Facility for the wonderful care she received there. Cards and condolences can be sent to Kerri Casper at 5079 380th St., Wahkon, MN 56386. A small graveside service was held with her family.
