Esther Poser, 91-year-old resident of Pierz, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. A visitation was held on Sunday, January 5 from 3-7 p.m. and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday; all visitation times were held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The burial was held in the parish cemetery in Pierz. Esther Suess was born on December 31, 1928 in Little Falls to the late George and Rose (Heuring) Suess. The family made their home in rural Buckman. Esther attended rural country school near Buckman until the eighth grade. After her schooling, she returned to the family farm where helped for many years. Her father also referred to her as his “Best Farm Hand.” She was united in marriage to Herman Poser on June 8, 1948 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple made their home in Pierz for many years. She worked for Crestliner Boats for a few years. Esther also worked as a cook with Hildegard Block for many years catering weddings, anniversaries and special events through out the Pierz area. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, playing cards, dancing and singing. Esther got her start in bowling setting lanes in the basement of the Buckman church. She went on to bowl in many leagues for several years. Esther was a member of the Pierz Bowling League and St. Joseph’s Church in Pierz, MN. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Iris (Larry) Kowalzek of Harding, Beverly (Gary) Sadlovsky of Buckman, Donna (Bob) Herold of Buckman, Janice (Sid) Henagin of Pierz, Ernie Poser of Buckman; 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rose Suess; husband, Herman Poser; siblings, Leander Suess, Rose “Betty” Jutz, Alvina Knopik and Jerry Suess. The arrangements for Esther are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.
