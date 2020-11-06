Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Clarissa, MN for Erwin Schneider, 92 who passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at CentraCare Long Prairie Care Center. Rev. Mitchell Bechtold officiated and burial was at the Minnesota Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation was from at the Church on Thursday. Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements. Erwin was born on August 4, 1928, to Gertrude (Loesch) and Nick Schneider at Grand Lake/Rockville, MN. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He married Shirley Nesse on January, 21, 1956 in Tacoma, WA. They farmed in Grand Lake then Howard Lake before moving to Harding in 1965. There, besides farming, Erwin logged and operated his saw mill. At retirement, Erwin and Shirley moved to Long Prairie where they lived on a hobby farm. Around 1995, they moved to Clarissa. Erwin loved to travel. He also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He will be remembered for his joking and for how fond he was of his pipe. In later years, he liked to watch TV, especially baseball and wrestling. He was always ready for a good game of cards or Bingo at the Care Center. Erwin is survived by his daughter Arleen (Roger Cohrs) Holmbeck of Glencoe; his son Nick (Sharon) Schneider of Little Falls; Siblings, Ed (Doris) Schneider and Dorothy Porwoll, both of Rockville, Delphine (Marlin) Nesse of Villard, Jenny Schepers of St. Joseph, Ron (Barb), Alvin (Kim) Schneider both of St Cloud and Sylvia Weber of Richmond; grandchildren Rob Babcock, Christy and Cory Schilling and Ryan Schneider and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 51 years, Shirley on January 2, 2007; two infant children; sibling Richard Schneider, Harry Weber, Lorraine Nieters, Helen Kruger and Lucille Fuchs. The family is especially grateful to the nurses and care givers who were so kind and took great care of Erwin. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.