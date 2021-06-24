Ernest “Ernie” Seelen, 72-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A “Celebration of Life” open house is planned for Saturday, August 21st, at the Historic Cass-Gilbert Train Depot at 200 First Street NW in Little Falls, from 2 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Caring for Ernie and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Ernie was born August 3, 1948 in Little Falls, MN, the son of Anthony “Tony” and Catherine (Barnes) Seelen. Ernie was a graduate of the Little Falls High School (Class of 1966). He began his lifelong career of service by enlisting in the Minnesota Army National Guard. In the 1970’s, Ernie and his brother Jim jointly owned and operated two full-service gas stations in Little Falls. In the 1980’s, Ernie owned and operated the Dairy Treat on the west side of Little Falls, and also coached the Dairy Treat women’s softball team during that time. Subsequently, Ernie worked/volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes church and school for many years, doing maintenance and janitorial work. Even after his retirement, he continued to serve his community by plowing snow for his neighbors in the winter. Ernie enjoyed a wide variety of interests and activities throughout his life. Ernie loved to travel. In particular, he liked to take trips to state and national parks, historical points of interest like Route 66, and the Great Lakes to view the freighters and ships. Ernie also looked forward to annual summer trips to a vacation rental up north, where he would relish time with his family and friends while boating, fishing, playing cards, and just sitting on the deck soaking up the view. Ernie was also an avid fan of the Minnesota sports teams, including the Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, and Gophers, even though he was convinced they were jinxed from winning championships. He also loved listening to music, but was especially fond of classic country and 50’s Doo-Wop. Ernie had a passion for trains - from the hobby train set he worked on with his son Craig, to the antique steam trains of days gone by, and even the Amtrak and freight trains that rumbled through Little Falls on a daily basis. Ernie was a man of faith, and prior to him isolating as a result of his cancer diagnosis, he regularly attended weekly church services and liked to go downstairs for coffee and donuts for fellowship. Most importantly, Ernie loved being outdoors - whether he was biking, walking, mowing his lawn on his John Deere tractor, or just sitting in his backyard relaxing and enjoying the birds. He was a familiar face to many who saw him on his daily walks on Lindbergh Drive South. Surviving Ernie in his immediate family, daughter, Christi Seelen of Prior Lake, MN; son, Craig Seelen (Kim Acker) of Little Falls, MN and granddaughter, Emma Holloway of Brainerd, MN; daughter, Amanda Seelen (Stacy Bauer) of St. Joseph, MN; siblings, Jim Seelen (Paula), Sue Doucette, and Theresa Hanson (Tim), all of Little Falls, MN. In addition, Ernie is survived by many nieces and nephews. Ernie was preceded in death by his father, Anthony and mother, Catherine; brother-in-law, Mike Doucette; sister, Deb Borash; brother-in-law, Jerome Borash and sister, Patricia Seelen.
