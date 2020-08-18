Ernest "Ernie" C. Anderson

Ernest C Anderson, Age 71 passed away on August 13, 2020 at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Ernie was born November 27, 1948 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Carl and Edith (Johnson) Anderson. He grew up on a dairy farm near Darling Township. He served an honorable term with the Air Force 1968-72 as a communications and radio relay equipment repairman. He married Kathryn Kroll in 1975 and they had 2 children. Over the years his work varied from farming, boat manufacturing, installing barn cleaners, chicken vaccination, and his most recent job was driving semi for Daggett Truckline for about 14 years from which he retired. He enjoyed almost 10 years of retirement. Baking whole wheat bread, cookies, pie and repairing small engines including chainsaws in his spare time. He was a regular customer at Main Street café in Detroit Lakes and the Silver Moon in Perham. Those who knew him will miss his wisdom, insight, and wisecracks. He was a walking encyclopedia on a variety of subjects since he absorbed much of the material he read, and he read a lot! Ernie is survived by his daughter April (David) Wurst, son Paul Anderson, sister Christine (Gary) Dahlgren and family, brother Dale Anderson and special friend Linda Bellanger-Rethwisch. A private military service will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery North of Little Falls, Minnesota. Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Ernest's Tribute Wall. Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of New York Mills, Minnesota.
