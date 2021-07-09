Erna Ella Schmidt, 91, of Sartell and formerly of Motley, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services were held at Motley United Methodist Church in Motley, MN. Interment will take place at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in a private family service. Erna was born in 1930 in Fredonia, North Dakota to Gotthilf and Olga (Theide) Janke. Erna pursued many careers as well as being a homemaker and an exceptional wife and mother. Erna and her husband Theodore “Ted” Koenig moved to the Motley, MN area in 1973. She was a member of the Motley Methodist Church, and enjoyed crocheting, playing cards (especially cribbage), flower gardens, birds, traveling and going to the casino with her many friends. Erna will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children Brenda (Bruce) Belland, Bruce (Jaye) Koenig, Lorna (Dale) Bjerga, and Mark (Joel Vogel) Koenig; siblings Violet Kureger and Hugo (Judy) Janke; grandchild Misty (Jerome) Hanson and many step children, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Erna was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Theodore Koenig and William Schmidt; and siblings Arven, Paul, and Roland Janke. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Staples.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.