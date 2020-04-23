Erika Kristine (Olson) Kahlhamer, age 37, of Thief River Falls, has passed away in Fargo ND, after a courageous battle against stage IV kidney cancer. Erika believed that it was God who provided her a miracle to be able to live as long as she did with this disease. Erika’s funeral service will be live cast at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020. To view the service, visit www.epiphanystation.com Erika Olson grew up in Brookings, SD. She attended Brookings High School. She attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in 2006 with a B.S. in Biology. After earning her degree she applied to go back to school to get her Masters in Biology. During grad school Erika met, fell in love with, and married Max Kahlhamer. Erika married Max on July 26th, 2008 in Brookings, SD. Together they have three smart, funny, and beautiful children - Henry, 10; Liesel, 8; and Greta Joy, 3. In the winter of 2011 she graduated with her Masters of Science in Biology. Erika began working as a substitute teacher and an adjunct professor for Northland Technical and Community College in East Grand Forks, MN. In May 2012 Erika accepted a position in Thief River Falls, MN. Max and Erika moved to Thief River Falls in May 2014. Erika is survived by her husband Max; their children Henry, Liesel and Greta; her parents, Darell and Lauretta (Brookings, SD); siblings Missy (Tim; Brookings, SD), Mitchell (Karen; Bismarck, ND), Elisa (St. Paul, MN); her Grandmother Phyllis (Brookings, SD); and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the TRF Education Foundation for a scholarship to be set up in Erika’s name. TRF Education Foundation, 230 LaBree Ave S, Thief River Falls, MN 56701 or www.trfeducationfoundation.com Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com
