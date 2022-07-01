Ericka May Lentner, 56, of Foley, MN, went home to heaven on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Ericka was born May 5, 1966 to Larry and Alexandra Weatherly. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1984. A job she was most proud of was being a project manager at Gohman Construction. Ericka then met Michael Lentner, the love of her life, and they were married on July 18, 1998 and began their journey of country life. Together, Mike and Ericka started their Lentner Ranch Trucking in 1998. Ericka also worked as a nutritional consultant/integrative medicine and then chose to get licensed for Home care and Foster care through MN Department of Human Services where her passion to help others in need was fulfilled.
Ericka loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed doing projects with her grandkids. Ericka was very passionate about natural medicine, and making natural products for her family like soap, salves, canned goods, and many more things. Ericka had a zest for life and her door was always open for anyone in need of an ear for listening, place to stay, or just a cup of coffee or glass of wine. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, camping, boating, taking care of her chickens and goats. Ericka was a loving, caring, honest person. If she was passionate about something she was all in and gave 110 percent. People knew exactly how Ericka felt but she was full of grace and love just the same even if she didn't agree with you. Ericka will be dearly missed.
Greeting Ericka in heaven are her son Anthony, father Larry Weatherly, mother Alexandra Lee Kennedy, aunt Karen Weatherly, aunt Jeannine Sutherland.
Ericka is survived by her husband Michael "Chopper"; daughter Alexandra Keller; son Scott Lentner; her special little girl Simenesh Bergmen; her beautiful grandchildren Anthony, Raydon, Lynette, and Lisa; sisters Eugenia "Genie" Weatherly, Susan (Charlie) Heylman, Karen Weatherly; and brother Isaac Weatherly.
Family is planning a celebration of life gathering at a later time to share the beautiful memories of Ericka's life and all the great moments that she has woven into our lives.
There will be a private family burial at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Mayo clinic in Rochester for their tremendous care and compassion and the many family and friends that supported them during this time.
