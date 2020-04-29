Elvin “Charlie” LeBlanc, 98 year resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A private family graveside service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Belle Prairie, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Elvin “Charlie” Eugene LeBlanc was born on July 15, 1921 in rural Little Falls to the late Joseph and Adeline (Brousseau) LeBlanc. Charlie attended school in rural Little Falls. He joined the Conservation Camps in 1939 at the age of 17. He spent one year there, returned home and joined again at 19. He then went to Chicago and worked. He returned to Little Falls and married Bernett Bartle on May 18, 1943. They lived in rural Little Falls. Charlie was very ambitious. He farmed and did custom com picking. He worked for an implement dealer and different car dealers before purchasing his own dealership, 122 Motors. He sold the car dealership in 1987 and farmed and raised cattle with his son, Gregg. He was very proud of his cattle. Charlie and Bernett went on many hunting and fishing trips with their motor home, Colorado to Canada and many places in between. Charlie was always ready to go fishing and hunting. He loved being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and they loved him. Charlie was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a very proud man with the biggest heart and will be greatly missed. Charlie is survived by sons, Gale (Linda) LeBlanc and Gregg (Jeanna) LeBlanc; daughter-in-law, Anita LeBlanc, all of Little Falls; grandchildren, Brenda (Tony) Hansen, Ron (Shannon) LeBlanc, Nicole (Matt) Paulson, Ben (Sheila) LeBlanc, Eric (Tracy) LeBlanc, Bridgette (Jason) Worlie, Andrew (Jocelyn) LeBlanc; step-grandchildren, Ryan and Andy Brill and 15 great-grandchildren; sister Elaine Holste. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Bernett; son Gary LeBlanc; grandson, Joshua LeBlanc; his parents and siblings, Wilfred, Laura Mae, Lucille, Jake, Bert, Louise and Don. In lieu of flowers, donations to CHI St. Gabriel’s Health - Hospice, Little Falls, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.