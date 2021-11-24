Elsie Talberg, 92-year-old resident of the Pierz Villa, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Memorial Service held on Saturday, December 4 at 10:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Visitation held on Friday, December 3 from 5:00-7:30 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the funeral home in Pierz. The burial will be held at Lone Pine Cemetery in Morrill, MN.
Elsie Margaret Talberg was born on July 23, 1929 in Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Roy and Lois (Fleck) Talberg. She grew up on the family farm in Hillman and lived there from birth to the summer of 1963. Elsie attended school in Milaca, MN. She moved to 1028 1/2 Water Avenue, Sauk Rapids, MN with Iris Disney and her son, Gary. She then moved to 1018 Water Avenue, Sauk Rapids. In 2014, she moved to the Good Shepherd Apartments. She worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud from 1963 until her retirement. In 2019, she moved to the Pierz Villa Nursing Home where she would reside until her death. Elsie was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey from 1929 until 1963. In 1963, she became a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She was baptized in Ramey on November 27, 1933 and confirmed on March 25, 1945. She loved crossword puzzles, travel and her sweets.
Left to cherish her memory are her many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lois Talberg; siblings, Robert, Roy, Ray, Donald and Darryl Talberg and her sister, Iris (Talberg) Disney.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life Elsie. 320-632-4393
