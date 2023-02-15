Elsie L. Hunnel, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.

Memorial Service held at 12 noon on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. Burial at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation held from 10 AM to 12 noon Friday in our chapel. Caring for Elsie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

