Elsie L. Hunnel, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Memorial Service held at 12 noon on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. Burial at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation held from 10 AM to 12 noon Friday in our chapel. Caring for Elsie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Elsie Lucille Ausland was born on February 4, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Tegner and Esther (Canfield) Ausland. She was united in marriage to Arthur Hunnel, Jr. on February 4, 1954 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. The couple moved around to various Air Force bases until on March 1, 1974, they returned to Little Falls. Elsie worked as a cashier at Pamida and Walmart for several years, but was most proud of her role of mother in raising her children and keeping up her house. She was active at First Lutheran Church, helping out in the kitchen and assisting with their pre-school program.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Elsie and Arthur took many trips, visiting 47 states. They had just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on her last birthday.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Arthur Hunnel, Jr.; sons, Steve of Little Falls and Robert of Landrum, SC; daughter, Eva Ruter of Swanville, MN; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tegner and Esther Ausland; daughter, Rebecca Delane; sisters, Grace Williams and Hilda Mason; and brother, Ralph Ausland.
