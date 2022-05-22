Elizabeth Rose (Kopp) Karnowski, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a rapid decline in her health on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living Care Facility in Las Vegas.
The family will gather in Las Vegas in the near future for a celebration of her life.
Elizabeth was born October 23, 1935, to Simon Peter and Clara Josephine (Weltsch) Kopp, in New Ulm. She attended multiple different grade schools, as her parents lived on 5 different farms during her childhood. She graduated from St. Peter High School and attended St. Francis Nursing School where she obtained her Registered Nurse certification.
Elizabeth was united in marriage to the late James Karnowski on September 7, 1957 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Little Falls with the exception of a short stay in Oxnard, California in 1961. She worked at St. Gabriel's Hospital as the operating room supervisor until she moved to Austin, Minnesota in 1980. During her employment at St. Gabriel's, she was the nurse pictured in the September 15, 1961 edition of Life Magazine rescuing patients in hospital fires as part of a one-day course taught by a retired Chicago fire lieutenant. After her seventh child (Deborah) graduated from high school, Elizabeth made the move to Las Vegas, Nevada where she could be warm all year long. She worked at Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas until her retirement in 2001.
Elizabeth enjoyed crocheting, going to the casinos, spending time with her children, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Gladys O'Rear and Marilyn Schmidt.
She is survived by her brother, Lester (Leola) Kopp of North Mankato; her seven children, Jeffrey (Constance) of New Orleans, Jacob of Las Vegas, Stephanie of Las Vegas, Michelle (John) LaBonney of Las Vegas, Cynthia (Eric Johnson) of Crosslake, MN, John (Lisa) of Greenville, IL, and Deborah of Little Falls, MN; seven precious grandchildren, Nicholas (Vanessa), Lauren (Charles), Lynzi, Jamie Wilson, Amanda Wilson, Erinn Veach, Bridget LaBonney; and even more precious great-grandchildren, Xander and Roman; and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Brookdale Senior Living in Las Vegas and Compassion Care Hospice who have provided her care over the last few years and made her comfortable and safe in her final days.
