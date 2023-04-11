Elizabeth "Libby" M. Levinski

Elizabeth "Libby" Mangum Levinski, age 86, Sartell, MN, died Monday, April 10, 2023 at Country Manor Campus, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Libby's life held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rice, MN. Visitation held Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery, Rice, MN.

