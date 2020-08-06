Elizabeth “Betty” Helen (Otremba) DeVriendt age 76, of Royalton, MN passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN with Father Laurn Virnig officiating. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Royalton, MN Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Betty was born February 7, 1944 to Victor & Odelia Otremba in Little Falls. She attended Royalton Public Elementary School, St. Michael’s Catholic School in Buckman & graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School in 1962. After high school she worked at Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Pierz, was a bookkeeper at Brandl Implement in Buckman & Creameries Blending in Little Falls. Betty was united in marriage to Wayne DeVriendt on January 9, 1965. They farmed in the Buckman area until 1995 & then moved to a farm in Sauk Centre until Wayne’s death in 2000. After Wayne’s death Betty moved to a hobby farm near Royalton. She stayed active by cleaning at the Royalton Post Office, subbing in the kitchen at Royalton Schools, reading with students at the elementary school, member & officer of Royalton Senior Nutrition Center, member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, member of Christian Mother’s Society & past secretary, helped serve meals at Royalton American Legion, election judge & continued to be a member of the East Ashley Ladies Club in Sauk Centre for several years even after moving back to Royalton. In the summer of 2018 Betty sold her hobby farm & moved to the townhomes in Royalton. Betty enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren & great-grandchild, going to garage sales, thrift shopping, flea markets, playing cards & dominos, making & tying quilts, embroidering dish towels, making sweater mittens, pot holder/hand towels, flower gardening, traveling, reading, word finds, watch Wheel of Fortune, going for walks, visiting with friends, collecting hummingbirds, putting together hummingbird puzzles, going to the lake, pontoon fishing, casino bus trips, attending country music festivals, listening to old time & country music. Her favorites were George Strait, Neal McCoy, Josh Turner & Dwight Yoakam. She was also a big fan of Elvis. Betty enjoyed volunteering. In 2016 she was named Morrison County’s Outstanding Senior Citizen & was runner up for Minnesota’s Outstanding Senior Citizen. Just a few of the organizations she volunteered for were Alzheimer Ride for the Mind, Relay for Life, Red Cross Blood Donor, Ruby’s Pantry, America Reads, Habitat For Humanity, Boys Scouts, Holy Trinity Church, Humane Society, Royalton Splash Park, Bears That Care for MN State Patrol, CHD Heart Walk, the list goes on & on. Betty was so loved by her family & friends. Everywhere she went someone knew her. She helped many by sewing & mending, remodeling houses, babysit, give a ride, plan a party, set up & run a garage sale, butcher animals, clear brush, plant trees, shoot woodchucks & rabbits. She will be remembered for many things especially her wonderful cooking. The grandkids always said her pancakes were the best! Other family favorites were her strawberry pie, caramel rolls, pickle roll ups, pea soup, pickled fish, refrigerator pickles, deviled eggs, calico beans & frozen slush punch. She was always looking for new & unique recipes to try. Many years ago, the local paper published her recipe for Hamburger Stuffing Hotdish & all of the stores in Little Falls sold out of stuffing because of her. Betty is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, Dale (Nancy) DeVriendt of Sebeka, Dean (Juli) DeVriendt of Royalton & Denise (Robert) Wille of Deerwood; 7 grandchildren, Justin & Eric DeVriendt, Hailey & Riley DeVriendt, Amber & Zachary Richter & Nathan Wille; 1 great-grandchild, Logan Vinge; godchildren, Allen Kimman & Kevin Block; sisters, Marie Wagner, Aggie Smitten, Dee Konz, Gertie Kimman, Maggie Plante, Theresa Nelson, Pat Kasella Preceded in death by husband, Wayne DeVriendt on August 13, 2000, parents & infant sister, Rose Marie.
