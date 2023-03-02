Elizabeth "Bette" Benedett, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
Celebration of Life Service held on Monday, March 6 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Church in Little Falls. Visitation held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at the church. Lunch immediately following the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Brainerd.
Elizabeth B. (Oevering) Benedett was born on December 2, 1927, in Pleasant Hill Township, Winona County, MN, to the late John and Elsie (Groth) Oevering. She graduated from Winona High School. Bette was united in marriage to Raymond Benedett on October 5, 1946 at Church of the Nazarene in Winona. The couple made their home in St. Charles, MN for 35 years where she worked for Red Owl. They moved to Little Falls, MN to be close to their son, Keith and his family. Both Ray and Bette managed the Little Falls Culligan office.
Bette and Ray were members of the Lindy Good Sams and International Good Sams. They participated in square dancing for 49 years, and Ray was a popular caller for many dances. The couple enjoyed traveling to Arizona for 19 years. She especially treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Eastern Star for 50 years and First United Church in Little Falls.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter-in-law, Cindy Benedett of Baxter, MN; grandchildren, Nick (Heather) Benedett of Brainerd, MN, Megan (Kurt) Bistodeau of Baxter, MN; great-grandchildren, Mya Benedett, Keegan Benedett, Amelia Bistodeau, and Aviana Bistodeau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Oevering; husband, Ray; son, Keith Benedett; sisters, Bertha Pampuch, Ester Maga; brothers, LaVerne Oevering and Roger Oevering.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Bette.
