Elizabeth "Bette" Benedett, 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

Celebration of Life Service held on Monday, March 6 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Church in Little Falls. Visitation held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at the church. Lunch immediately following the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Brainerd.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.