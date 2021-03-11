Eleanor Sarah (Gruber) Kasper, 95, dearly beloved by her family, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021 in her home in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 6-8:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Fr. Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Eleanor was born on September 24, 1925 to Joseph and Barbara (Lochner) Gruber in Agram Township, Morrison County, the thirteenth of fourteen children. She married Leonard Kasper on May 6, 1946. A woman of deep faith, she was able to meet the many demands of farm life and raising a large family alongside her husband on their farm northeast of Pierz. Her family can testify that “she did it all.” She is esteemed by them as their role model because of her gentleness and love for them. In her retirement years, Eleanor enjoyed a number of hobbies, and especially loved a challenging game of cards with anyone that was willing to take her on. Eleanor is survived by fifteen of her sixteen children: Bernadette (Dennis) Knudsen, Pierz; Mary Kasper, Pierz; Linda (Thomas) Schlichting, Rice; Louella (Bryon) Gohl, Dalbo; Al (Geri) Kasper, Pierz; Sylvia (Elden) LeBlanc, Little Falls; Susan Otremba, Pierz; Barbara (Bill) Scholl, Rosemount; David (LuAnn) Kasper, Pierz; Bobby (Carol) Kasper, Pierz; Sheila (Cletus) Fischer, Pierz; James (Susan) Kasper, Pierz; Francis Kasper, Pierz; Joseph (Kerri) Kasper, Pierz; and Ted (special friend, Stacy Foust) Kasper, Pierz; son-in-law, Allen Zens, Milaca; sister, Caroline Sadlowsky, Upsala; 43 grandchildren, and 95 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard on November 13, 2006; daughter, Eileen Zens; son-in-law, Bernie Otremba; great-grandson, Grayson Hogendorn; parents, Joseph and Barbara (Lochner) Gruber; sisters, Lucy Dietz, Cresence Meidl, Edith Tretter, Esther Langer, Clara Gruber; brothers, Alphonse, Herb, Wilfred, Carl, Urban, Simon, and Alex Gruber.
