Elaine Holste, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, October 27 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Benjamin Kociemba officiating. Visitation held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

