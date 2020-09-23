Eileen Gast of Pierz, formerly of Hillman, died on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Pierz Villa. Eileen was 81 years old. A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman at 11 a.m., a visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial took place immediately following at the church cemetery. Eileen Mary Gast was born January 28, 1939 to John and Elizabeth (Betty Altenhofen) Gast. Eileen graduated from Onamia High School and then worked for Krafve’s Store, Bob’s Chalet and Gross’ Store in Hillman. After that, she became a nanny for three different families in the Minneapolis area. She loved children and that inspired her to go into that line of work. She was dearly loved by all the children that were under her care. In 2003, she retired and moved to Pierz, where she lived at Kamnic Apartments. She really enjoyed the other tenants and became very close friends with Delores. The two could be found out around town or at Walmart shopping. She also spent countless hours with her friends Janet and Polly, whom became close confidants. In July 2019, Eileen fell and broke her hip. She then moved to the Pierz Villa where she received loving care from all administration and staff. The Villa staff teamed up with the staff from Horizon Health Hospice until her death on September 11, 2020. Eileen is survived by her sister Mary Ann (Ronald) Andrea; nephews, Tim (Christine) Andrea, Tom (Lora) Andrea; grand nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Steven) Andrea Petrie, Michael (Carleen) Andrea, Joshua (Maria) Andrea, Sarah (Dillon) Andrea Whitney; great grand nieces and nephews, Noah Andrea, Ivan Andrea, Brinley Whitney, Mallory Whitney and Blakely Whitney, Sophia Petrie and Paige Petrie, Greyson Andrea Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty; brothers, Francis, Dennis, Gerald (died in Infancy); sisters, Armella Sontag and Adline Burns. The arrangements for Eileen are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.
