Eileen Delores (Feia-Pilarski) Fussy, 93-year-old resident of Bowlus, formerly of Holdingford, MN, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Hedwig's Church in Holdingford, MN. Visitation held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford and from 10:00 A.M until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial in the parish cemetery. Parish Prayer at 5:00 P.M. and the Christian Mother's and Bowlus American Legion Auxiliary pray the Rosary at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday evening at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or EWTN T.V. Channel.
Eileen Delores Feia was born January 4, 1929 in Holdingford, MN to the late William and Catherine E. (Kuklok) Feia. She grew up in the Holdingford area where she attended country school District #203 school until the eighth grade. After completing her schooling, she moved to St. Paul and worked at the Angle Inn as a waitress.
She met and married Lawrence Pilarski on June 5, 1948 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN. The couple made their home in Minneapolis, MN where she worked at Fulton Bag Company. In 1956, the couple moved to Holdingford, MN, where they farmed. Lawrence died on June 25, 1961. Eileen continued living and working on the farm and raising her children.
Eileen met Alois "Al" Fussy, and the couple was married on July 7, 1979 at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN. The couple made their home on Al's farm near Bowlus for 10 years. The couple sold the farm and built a home three miles south of Bowlus in Two Rivers Township.
Eileen was active with St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, Christian Mothers, Rosary Society, St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford and the Bowlus American Legion Auxiliary.
She was a wonderful homemaker, baker and enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Valerian "Val" Pilarski of Little Falls, June (Ray) Puchalla of Bowlus, Paul Pilarski of St. Joseph, Allan (Doris) Pilarski of St. Augusta; daughter-in-law, Joan Pilarski of Albany; stepchildren, Thomas (Joanne) Fussy of Royalton, Edward (Joanne) Fussy of Bemidji, Leroy (Karen) Fussy of Swanville, Roger "OZ" Fussy of Holdingford, Rose (Tom) Haroldson of Nevis; 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Viola Feia of Madison, WI; step-brother, Fred Frieheimer, Phil (Diane) Warzecha; step-sister, Veronica Frieheimer; step-sisters-in-law, Jan Warzecha, Donna Warzecha, Eileen Warzecha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Catherine; first husband, Lawrence Pilarski; son, William "Bill" Pilarski; second husband, Alois "Al" Fussy; infant siblings, Steven, and Delphine Feia; daughters-in-law, Mary Pilarski, Tammie Pilarski and Linda Pilarski; siblings, Lawrence, Cyril, and Apolonia Pilarski; step-siblings, James Warzecha, Dominic Warzecha, Kenneth Warzecha, Isabelle Frieheimer and a step-brother-in-law, Tom Frieheimer.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Eileen.
