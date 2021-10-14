Edwin "Ed" Koll

Edwin "Ed" C. Koll, 65 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls, MN, with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Visitation will start at 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 18, 2021, until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place following Mass in the parish cemetery.
Caring for Ed and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
