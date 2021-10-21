Edwin "Ed" C. Koll, 65 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial took place on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls, MN, with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Visitation started at 10 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place following Mass in the parish cemetery.
Edwin was born on March 15, 1956 in Little Falls, Minnesota, to the late Edmund and Irene (Janski) Koll. He grew up in Little Falls where he attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic grade school and graduated from the Little Falls Community High School in 1974. Growing up he helped on the family farm as well as helped other farmers in the area. He worked at Columbia Gear in Avon and Securitas Services. He retired in 2018. He was a family man in every sense of the word. From his many adventures, trips, vacations and concerts with his sweetie, Marianne to hockey and cub scouts with Bradley, hunting and fishing with his brothers, playing cards and dice with his sister and attending the grandchildren's and nephews sporting events and activities.
He will be remembered for many things, but especially for his quick-witted humor and for all of the shenanigans and jokes that he pulled on others with his sly grin. His infectious laugh could make you happy at any time. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, making others laugh and imparting his Eddie spaghetti wisdom on all who knew him.
Edwin is survived by his sweetie, Marianne Lease of Onamia; son, Bradley (Samantha Mehrwerth) Koll of St. Cloud; step-children, step-daughter-in-law, Diane (Aaron) Jones of Rogers, Robert Lease of Plymouth, and Melissa (Adam) Adickes-Pojanowski of Dalbo; siblings, Clifford (Beverly) Koll of Red Wing, Ann Doble of Little Falls; sister-in-law, Teresa (Loren) Lueck of Onamia; brother-in-law, Dave (Mary) Ksiazek of St. Paul; grandchildren, Zoey, Krystina, Marcus (Trinity), Megan (Chuck), Grady, Eva (Noah), Ema, Reese, Larkin, Crosby, Amira, Emma, Kira, Rider and Kelton; great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Emmett, Jordan and Hyde; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leon, infant grandson, stepson, Jamie; step-daughter-in-law, Jen; nieces Samantha and Stephanie, and many aunts and uncles.
