Mesk, Edward “Ekto” James Nadeau Jr., 40-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Mesk, Edward “Ekto” was born on April 23, 1979 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to June Day and Edward Nadeau Sr. He enjoyed hanging out with his family, bowling and have some fun at the arcade with his kids. He also enjoyed listening to music, playing card games with friends and gambling. Edward is survived by his mother, June Day; sons, Damian Day, Eddie Nadeau, Edgerrin Nadeau, River Nadeau; daughters, Charisse Cash, Taylor Nadeau, Tehya Nadeau, Talia Nadeau, Edriaunna Nadeau, Everleigh Nadeau; brothers, Aaron Day, Cortney Nadeau, Michael Day, Cory Nadeau, Robert Day; sisters, Tanya Day, Jamie Day. He was preceded in death by father, Edward Nadeau Sr; significant other, Melissa Cash; siblings, Michael Day, Tanya Day, and Robert Day.
