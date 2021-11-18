Edward "Ed" Sanoski, 78-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 peacefully and surrounded by family.
The family is grateful to the staff at St. Gabriel's Hospital for the care that was provided to Ed in his final days.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 AM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. All services at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. Masks requested at all services. Caring for Ed and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), 200 SE First Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131, and random acts of kindness and goodwill are the best ways to carry Eddie's legacy forward.
Ed was an individual that approached all life matters from a work smarter, not harder perspective which was needed in the laborious life as a dairy farmer! He was industrious, an engineer by design and could build or fix anything. To Ed, helping others was a way of life, whether it was to help a family member, neighbor, anyone in need or the community. Ed instilled all of these qualities in his kids and they learned early on that kindness and character is what mattered most, and material possessions did not define a person. Ed loved to farm, and in 1969, Ed and Judy became dairy farmers on the family farm where he grew up. They raised their six children on the farm, and continued to live on the farm, even after they slowly transitioned out of farming. As Ed and Judy retired from farming in 1999, Ed worked for the Culdrum Township for 13 years doing road maintenance, which he loved. In Ed's glory days, he loved to weld new creations, repair John Deere tractors, fish, was a bit of a jokester, playing pranks and was even a bit of a yogi, with a great headstand!
Left to cherish Ed's memory is his wife Judy, of 56 years; his beloved border collie, Barnie; children, Julie (Brian) Hruby of Dalton, MN, Theresa (Jon) Wallace of Xenia, OH, Richard (Brenda) Sanoski of Albany, MN, Raymond (Jamie) Sanoski of Lewiston, Utah, Jean (Chris) McArthur of Gulpen Netherlands and Jane (Joe) Kedrowski of St. Cloud, MN; 12 grandchildren, Mitch Hruby, Nathan Hruby, Jordan Sanoski, Jenna Gunderson, Josh Sanoski, Anna Sanoski, Addison Ames, Jalin Ames, Brandon Sanoski, Jessica Sanoski, Carlie Kedrowski and Michael Kedrowski; two grand dogs, Halle and Liam McArthur; four great-grandchildren (the fourth due this month!); sister, Carol Helseth of Minneapolis, MN; brother, Andy Sanoski of Baxter, MN; sister-in-law, Terri Sanoski of Cushing, MN; brother-in-law, Joe Schumer of Upsala; as well as many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary; sister, Elaine Schumer; brothers, Leonard, George and Bernard Sanoski; grandson, Connor Wallace and two grand-dogs, Stuart and Jack McArthur.
