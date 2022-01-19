Edward Ervin Goligowski, 88 of Cushing passed away unexpectedly on January 16, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial for Ed held Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Father Mitchell Bechtold officiating.
Ed was born October 16, 1933, on the farm he lived his entire life, leaving only to serve his country. Ed graduated from Browerville High School in 1951. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy on September 15, 1952. He served his tour during the Korean War aboard the USS Sigourney and was honorably discharged on September 11, 1956. Ed married the love of his life, Doris Travis, June 12, 1958. Together for the next 60 years, they lived on their farm East of Browerville, raising their five children, and working side by side to operate a very successful farm.
Ed was known for his love of family, friends, neighbors, the land, God, and his Country. Ed was a big man with an even bigger heart. Ed loved to shoot the breeze, visit, joke, and tease. After retiring from farming, he could always be found puttering around the farm, tinkering, and roaming the property on his 4-wheeler. Ed was proud to be a veteran and never missed a Memorial Day Parade which he marched in for many years, or a Veterans Day Program. Ed was a lifelong member of Christ the King Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council, parish festival and ham dinner committees, and Eucharistic Minister for many years. Ed was a member of American Legion Post 293 and a Life Member of VFW Post 8391.
Ed is predeceased by his loving wife, Doris, son Greg, grandson Caleb Reeve, parents William and Minnie Goligowski, siblings Gertrude Krist, Philip Goligowski, Louis Goligowski and Kathryn Zech.
Ed is survived by his four daughters: Deb (Jim) Wieshalla of Cushing, Val (Stacy Thon) Goligowski of San Tan Valley, AZ., Sandy (Mike) Rausch of Cushing, Kristie (Mike) Reeve of Spanaway, WA, daughter-in-law Janet Goligowski of St. Cloud. Ed is also survived by grandchildren: Jimmy Wieshalla, Jeff Wieshalla, Kelly Johnson, John Rausch, Jenny Backowski, Max Goligowski, Gia Goligowski, Kaden Reeve; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gary Travis; sister-in law Sue Wiersgalla; many nieces, and nephews. Ed was loved and respected by many who will cherish the memories they have of him.
Arrangements for Ed are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, MN.
