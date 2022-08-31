Edward H. Burggraff, Jr., 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial was at St. Mary's parish cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to 7 PM on Monday and 9 to 10 AM Tuesday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Knights of Columbus Council #1804 Office of the Dead Service at 6 PM and St. Mary's Parish Prayer Service at 6:30 PM on Monday. Little Falls American Legion Post #46 provided military honors.

