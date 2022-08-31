Edward H. Burggraff, Jr., 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial was at St. Mary's parish cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to 7 PM on Monday and 9 to 10 AM Tuesday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Knights of Columbus Council #1804 Office of the Dead Service at 6 PM and St. Mary's Parish Prayer Service at 6:30 PM on Monday. Little Falls American Legion Post #46 provided military honors.
Edward was born April 19, 1929, in Royalton, MN to Edward and Theresa (Jansky) Burggraff. He married Alice Doble on October 4, 1951, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice, MN. Ed served in the Korean War from 1951-1953, and was honorably discharged. He was employed for 15 years at the Westside Creamery and 5 years as manager at Royalton Co-op Creamery. He was also in maintenance for 20 years at St. Gabriel's Hospital and St. Otto's Care Center. He retired in 1995. Ed was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1804, Legion Post 46 of Little Falls, and served on the Little Falls Township Board as supervisor.
He enjoyed his hobby farm, fishing, playing cards with family and friends, and many weekends playing ball. Together Ed and Alice enjoyed going to dances and belonged to the Heartland Polka Swingers for many years. In 2014, Ed was honored to be a part of the World War 2 and Korean Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, DC.
Ed is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice; children, Marie (Denny) Nuehring of Little Falls, Sandy (Brian Maguire) Huinker of Brainerd, Pam (Mark) Savage of Denver, Brian (Kari) Burggraff of Pine River; seven grandchildren, Jason, Mitch, Jeremy, Marty, Blake, Brandon, and Breanna; 12 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Olivia, Brydan, Brinley, Max, Jack, Brexin, Braxley, Isabella, Sophie, Hudson, and Braelyn; sisters-in-law, Leona Borg and Theresa Burggraff.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lorraine Schlichting, Ralph Burggraff, Arnold Burggraff, Rita Mugg, Ernie Burggraff, Raymond Burggraff, Alma Popp, and Elaine Gall; son-in-law, Phil Huinker.
The Burggraff family would like to extend a heartful thank you to Diamond Willow and St. Otto's in Little Falls, and Moments Hospice for their friendship and compassionate care they gave Dad.
