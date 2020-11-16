Edward "Ed" A. Walker

Edward A. Walker, age 80 of Burtrum, died peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A Celebration of Ed’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20 at Brighter Days Family Church in Burtrum, Minnesota. Burial will take place in the Moses Dane Cemetery near Burtrum, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church in Burtrum. Edward Adrian Walker was born November 1, 1940 near Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Edward F. and Anna (Olson) Walker. Ed grew up in Todd County, near Grey Eagle. His folks moved to Minneapolis in 1950. When Ed was 15, he moved to Sauk Centre and worked for farmers. Then he moved back to Minneapolis where he cleaned boats at Sheldon’s Resort on Medicine Lake, later he worked for a drywall company. In 1958, on his 18th birthday, he purchased a 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible and drove it off Hansen Pontiac showroom floor. In 1964, he drove semi-truck between St. Paul and Anchorage, Alaska for three years. In the late 1960’s, and early 70’s, Ed played softball; beginning in beer leagues and then moved to industrial leagues. He was named All Star Pitcher. He also played horseshoes and was an outstanding player throwing “ringers” all the time. From 1968 to 1986, he worked at Colberg Manufacturing “Pioneer Engineering” in Minneapolis as a maintenance machinist and worked hard learning the trade. He rebuilt machines and received recognition for doing quality work. In the late 1970’s, Ed started his love for Blue Grass and Old Time Country Music. He met Lou Ann at a music fest in Todd County and they both enjoyed each other’s company. On May 26, 1988, Edward married Lou Ann Paul in Neosho, Missouri. Together they worked in their mechanic shop for 16 years. In 1985, Ed and Lou Ann began the Blue Grass Band and then the Ed and Lou Ann Walker and the Good Old Boys. They enjoyed their home in Burtrum where they restored a 1947 Dodge pickup truck. Ed was a member of the Country Cruisers, Bluegrass Association and Brighter Days Family Church in Burtrum. He is survived by children, Adrianne Walker of Osceola, WI, Scott and Barbara Walker of Cambridge, Jennie and Greg Stevens of Virginia, and Jeff Walker of Tower; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Inez Karnes of Little Falls, Robert (Pearl) Walker of Pequot Lakes, and Patty Srnsky of Thief River Falls. Ed was preceded by his wife, Lou Ann Walker on July 9, 2016; parents; and siblings, Clinton Walker, Anna May Polley, and Betty Towle. Serving as casket bearers will be Joe Durand, Scott Walker, Cody Drinkerd, Bryce Johnson, Tiffany Viebrock, and Stephanie Ham. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
