Edward Drong, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.
Funeral service held on Friday, March 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 24 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday. All visitation times held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. Burial held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
Edward Dominick Drong was born on March 26, 1940 in Little Falls to the late Peter and Agnes (Kaiser) Drong. He attended school in Little Falls.
Ed was united in marriage to Mary Lou Schirmers on October 3, 1981 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. The couple was blessed with two sons, Scott, and Brian. The couple made their home in Little Falls all their married life.
Ed was a cattle dealer and livestock dealer and loved going to auction sales. He owned and operated Drong Furniture Store for about 10 years, passing on his sales profession to his two sons.
He loved visiting with family and friends, fishing, playing cards, and traveling, especially trips to Arizona and California. Ed or "Little Eddie" as he was known to friends, loved to wheel and deal and find a good deal!
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Mary Lou Drong; sons, Scott Drong and Brian (fiancé, Jessica) Drong; grandson, Cooper Drong; siblings, Gloria Peterson and Eugene Drong and many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Wilfred Schirmers and Herbert Schirmers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Agnes Drong; brother, James Drong; sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and Billy Wilson; father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Sally Schirmers; brothers-in law, James Schirmers and Frank Schirmers.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Edward. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.