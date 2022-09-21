Edward "Bud" Allerman, 88, of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Little Falls Care Center.
Visitation will be 4-6PM on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 AM, on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with a visitation starting one hour prior. Interment will be on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.
Bud was born on September 28, 1933, to Marvin and Veronica (Theis) Allerman in Little Falls, MN. He graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1951. Bud worked for National T for three years before moving to Hopkins to work for Gateway Foods. He joined the Army Fourth Armand Division in 1957 where he served for two years. He then served on the Army Reserves from 1959-1963. Bud lived in Chanhassen, MN and worked with Gateway Foods for 40 years before he returned and moved back to the Little Falls area at the age of 59. He was married to Susan Finken Derosier in March of 2004 in Las Vegas and together they built a home where they would reside. In 2018, they got married in the Catholic Church.
Bud enjoyed gardening and selling his flowers and vegetables at the Farmers Market. Whatever he didn't sell, he would can and save to use throughout the year. He also enjoyed family, reading, gambling, traveling, and home cooking. Bud played softball, enjoyed all sports, and hunting-especially deer and duck hunting in Minnesota, and in Nebraska pheasant and prairie chicken hunting with his hunting buddies there. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bud is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan; stepchildren Barry A. Derosier of Little falls, MN and Laura J. Werner of Little Falls, MN; four grandchildren; siblings Lavern Fagelburg, Marvin Allerman, and Nancy Allerman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Veronica and brothers Arthur Allerman and John A. Allerman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
