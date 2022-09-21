Edward "Bud" Allerman

Edward "Bud" Allerman, 88, of Little Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Little Falls Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-6PM on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 AM, on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with a visitation starting one hour prior. Interment will be on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.