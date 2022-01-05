Edna May Olson, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls died Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls.
Funeral service held on Thursday, January 6 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Visitation held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be at Highland Home Cemetery in Jamestown, ND in the Spring.
Edna May Zimmer was born on January 28, 1928 in Windsor, ND to the late John and Laura (Hoye) Zimmer. She attended rural country school in Windsor, ND. As a young lady, she worked at the Fashion Gallery in Jamestown, ND. She was united in marriage to Martin J. Olson on June 19, 1965 in Jamestown, ND. The couple lived in Jamestown for a few years before moving to Little Falls, MN. Edna worked at Larson Boats in Little Falls for 21 years. She enjoyed working in her garden, embroidering, sewing and playing cards. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Roger Harriman of Little Falls, MN; brothers, Herbert (Bessie) Zimmer and Donald Zimmer all of Clarissa, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John (Laura) Zimmer; husband, Martin Olson; son, Allen; daughter, Elaine; sisters, Lila (Ben) Larson, Velma; brothers, Harold and Kenneth (Ester).
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Edna. 320-632-4393
