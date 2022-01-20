Edna Hohn, age 97 of Onamia, MN, died on January 13, 2022.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Edna was born on December 7, 1924, to the late Fred and Erna (Buchholz) Seagren in Onamia, MN. She graduated from Onamia High School in 1942 and attended Mankato Commercial School the following year. She was a bookkeeper for Seagren Construction Co. for 4 years, before staying home to raise her family. In 1969, she went to work for Cohn Feldman Coat factory and retired in 1987. Edna was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and volunteered at the Senior Dining Center and the Hospital Gift Shop.
Edna is survived by sons, Michael (Carol) of Maple Grove, MN and Robert (Julie) of Four Corners, WY; daughter, Merry Conway of Anoka, MN; grandchildren, Zach (Tracy), Conway, Luke (Ta) Conway, and Bobbi Jo (Lawrence) Gave; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Kayla, Kaeden, Isaiah, Renoa, Alice and Fin; and many nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; infant daughter, Patricia Jo; parents, Fred and Erna Seagren; brothers, Harry (Clara), Floyd (Lena), Walter (Violet); and sister, Lucille (Harry) Olson.
