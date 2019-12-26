Edgar L. Frasl, 76-year-old resident of Fort Ripley, MN, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Burial will be held at a later date. Edgar Lee Frasl was born on December 5, 1943 in Brainerd, MN to late Henry and Marie (Krueger) Frasl. He was united in marriage to Sandra Gilson on September 13, 1965 in Little Falls, MN. Together they lived in their home in Fort Ripley for over 48 years. Bud served in the Army and was the singer and guitar player in a country western band for a number of years. For much of his life, he worked as a truck driver and then went back to school to be a chemical dependency counselor. Bud enjoyed riding motorcycles and four-wheelers and was very active in AA. He also spent a lot of his free time hunting, fishing and playing guitar with friends. Bud is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Lee Frasl of Gig Harbor, WA; daughter, Lynn Boatman of St. Paul; sister, Janette Frasl of Brainerd; brother, Hank Frasl of Brainerd; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death by daughter, Carrie Jo Peine and brother, Daniel Frasl.
Edgar "Bud" L. Frasl
Service information
Dec 27
Gathering
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
